(CBS DETROIT) – Two men and one woman have been arrested in connection to a carjacking that happened last week in Royal Oak Township, according to Michigan State Police.
At about 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Detroit police officers observed the suspects in the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
The suspects, two men, and one woman failed to stop and then crashed.
They ran from the scene but were caught and taken into custody.
Police say they found a pistol and drugs in the vehicle.
The carjacking that the two male suspects are connected to happened at the AutoZone store parking lot in Royal Oak Township.
The victim told officers that he was getting into his blue 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with license plate EHB7618, when two men approached him, and one of them, who had a pistol, opened his door and told him to get out.
