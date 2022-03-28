CHARMED – Friday, April 1, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
HOME ALONE – When Maggie's (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting leads her down a dangerous path, Mel (Melonie Diaz) decides it's time for them to take a break – and books the sisters for a weekend getaway.
Meanwhile, the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) is left in charge of the Command Center for the first time…which doesn't go as well as anyone hopes.
Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Carolyn Townsend (#404).
Original airdate 4/1/2022.