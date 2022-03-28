(CBS DETROIT) — A man charged in a Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation was arraigned Monday morning, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Earlier this month, Mark Chapman was charged with eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Chapman, who previously lived in Michigan, was extradited back to the state from New York.

He was arraigned in the 39th District Court in Macomb County was not given a bond on the first-degree charges; however, a bond was set at $300,000 cash/surety for the second-degree case.

The first case followed an alleged abuse that began in 2000 when the victim was 13 or 14 years old and continued until he was 17 years old, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. The incidents occurred at the victim’s father’s house, at Chapman’s house, and at the local church.

Officials said the second case involved a family member and the started happening when the victim was 11 years old. Attorney General Dana Nessel said the alleged abuse went on for years and happened around times that were designated as special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy.

Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Boy Scouts of America at the time of the alleged incidents, the AG’s office said.

In June 2021, Nessel announced a joint investigation with Michigan State Police. Nessel said the department is examining 5,000 claims sent from BSA national for review. Completed review of 550 claims resulted in about 60 inquiries set to state police for investigation.