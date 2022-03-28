NAOMI – Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
EVERYONE'S A SUSPECT – New information leads Naomi (Kaci Walfall) to believe there is another alien in her midst…and it may be someone she knows.
A visit from Commander Steel (guest star Brian Brightman) prompts Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) to make an unexpected visit to the McDuffy home in the middle of the anniversary party…but at least they arrive in style.
Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, and Aidan Gemme.
Charles Stone III directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto (#109).
Charles Stone III directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto (#109).

Original airdate 3/29/2022.
Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.