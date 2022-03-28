ALL AMERICAN – Monday, March 28, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
PUTTING IN THE TIME – After weeks of hard work at practice and the first game quickly approaching, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) has high hopes of playing in his first college game.
Trying to find his place on the team, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) forms a bond with some of the seniors.
Asher (Cody Christian) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) have epiphanies about their respective relationships and realize they need to deal with it.
Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) finally speak their truths leaving them in unknown territory.
Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) learns an important lesson as she slowly tries to work her way up the ladder at the paper.
Benny Boom directed the episode written by Carrie Gutenberg (#413).
