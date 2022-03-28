ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING – Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SPEAKING YOUR TRUTH – Simone is excited that Baby Shay is coming to town, but another visitor she wasn't expecting surprises her as well, thanks to Amara.
Damon struggles on the field, while family drama could threaten his new bond with his mom.
JR goes home to try to get to the bottom of what is going on with his parents, but not before he does something rash.
Meanwhile, Cam helps to push Keisha to follow her dreams, but her decision could ruin an important relationship.
Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Jeffrey David Thomas (#106).
Original airdate 3/28/2022.
Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.