DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — A 31-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 41-year-old mother in Detroit.

Shedrica Odessa Smith, of Detroit, is also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder. Smith was arraigned Saturday in 36th District Court and remanded in jail.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on March 20, in the 15000 block of Manning Street.

Authorities say police found the victim, identified as Tiffany Watson, lying in the street unresponsive with tire marks around her body. She was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries.

Prosecutors say during a physical altercation, Smith got into a car and started driving, striking Watson before fleeing the scene.

According to the Detroit Police Department, two groups of people gathered at the location to resolve an ongoing dispute. Police do not believe Watson was involved in the dispute and was there as a witness.

A child was in close proximity but was not hit after Watson pushed him out of the way, police said.

Following an investigation, Smith was arrested on Friday.

Smith is scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 4 and a preliminary examination on April 11.

