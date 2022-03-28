  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Walker

WALKER – Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

CORDELL RIDES TO SAVE HIS FAMILY RANCH – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) reaches a breaking point with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) who sets her sights on revenge and the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally hit a fever pitch.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,258 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Maya Vyas (#212).

READ MORE: FDA Expected To OK Additional COVID-19 Booster Shots This Week For Adults Over 50

Original airdate 3/31/2022.

MORE NEWS: US Investigating Autonomous Vehicle Company's Crash Report

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.