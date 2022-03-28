WALKER – Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
CORDELL RIDES TO SAVE HIS FAMILY RANCH – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) reaches a breaking point with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) who sets her sights on revenge and the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally hit a fever pitch.
Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Maya Vyas (#212).
Original airdate 3/31/2022.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.