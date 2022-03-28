KUNG FU – Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
GIVING UP THE PAST — After finding himself in a bind, Dennis (Tony Chung) turns to Nicky (Olivia Liang) for help, leading them to uncover an auto theft ring in Chinatown.
Elsewhere, when an argument about family causes Henry (Eddie Liu) and Nicky to have their first real fight, Henry reluctantly reconnects with his estranged father.
Finally, Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) is forced to make a difficult decision that could cost him his job.
Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, and Jon Prasida also star.
Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Richard Lowe (#204).
Original airdate 3/30/2022.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.