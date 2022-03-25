(CBS Detroit) — Police arrested a woman wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 40-year-old mother in Detroit.
On Wednesday, Detroit police said they were searching for Shedrica Odessa Smith. In an update on Friday, police said Smith is in custody.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,575 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths
The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 15000 block of Manning Street.
Police said two groups of people gathered at the location to resolve an ongoing dispute. The driver circled the location and drove over the yard, running over the victim, who was identified as Tiffany Watson.READ MORE: Police Search For Suspect Who Tried To Run Over 4 People Outside Of Detroit Bar
White said Watson succumbed to her injuries Monday morning.
Police do not believe the victim was involved in the dispute and was there to watch the fight.
Police said a person of interest turned herself in Tuesday and was questioned before she was released.MORE NEWS: Avian Influenza Confirmed In Wild Birds In Three Michigan Counties
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.