(CBS Detroit) — A Southfield man is sentenced to 10 1/2 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
Leroy Liggins, 34, was found guilty in October 2021 of participating in a drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute.
"This defendant engaged in a conspiracy to distribute illicit drugs that endangered our neighborhoods and ruined lives," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "I hope that a significant sentence like the one handed down in this case sends the clear message that our office and our law enforcement partners are committed to disrupting drug trafficking and prosecuting those who seek to profit by sending dangerous drugs into our communities."
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Liggins was distributing heroin from 2015 to 2018 by hiding it in suitcases flown across the country to be sold in Michigan. Federal officials say he also paid people to travel with the drugs and cash in their luggage so they could be sold in other states.
"This sentencing should serve as a notice to would-be drug traffickers that DEA and our law enforcement partners will employ every resource to bring you to justice," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Kent R. Kleinschmidt. "Mr. Liggins has a demonstrated pattern of trading the suffering of others for his own personal gain and that pattern has come to an end."
