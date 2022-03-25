(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault of two women in Detroit.
READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,575 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths
On Feb. 16, at about 2:15 p.m. in the 24200 block of Grand River, two males and two females were leaving a local bar when the female victims were assaulted by the suspect and another individual.
Police say the victims then walked to the 24300 block of Grand River to get to their vehicle, when the suspect attempted to run over all four victims with her vehicle, described as a black Mercedes 4 door, with a broken driver's side mirror, possibly an S550.
No one was injured.
If anyone recognizes this suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
