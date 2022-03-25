(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,575 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 38 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,076,143 and 32,752 deaths as of March 25.READ MORE: Police Search For Suspect Who Tried To Run Over 4 People Outside Of Detroit Bar
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, March 23. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 788 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 39 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Woman Taken Into Custody In Connection With Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit's East Side
Of note, the daily number of deaths in confirmed cases is one fewer than the number identified by vital records review. This is due to corrections being made to previously reported deaths during ongoing data quality and cleaning efforts by public health to ensure the accuracy of death data.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Avian Influenza Confirmed In Wild Birds In Three Michigan Counties
For the latest numbers, visit here.