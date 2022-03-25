(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a 73-year-old woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Southfield.
On Friday at about midnight, police received reports of a woman not breathing at the Legacy Place apartment complex located near 9 Mile Road and Greenfield Road.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman dead from gunshot wounds.
Police confirmed that they have arrested a 23-year-old man, who gave conflicting information when he made the 911 call.
No further information has been released.
