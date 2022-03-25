(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

On March 22, at about 12:54 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 5070 block of Haverhill Street in Detroit.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Shauntel Lewis, 34, of Detroit, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Allegedly, the defendant, Taquan Miguel White, 37, produced a handgun and fatally shot the woman before fleeing from the home.

An investigation led Detroit Police officers to White, who they arrested later that day.

White has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Friday, March 25, in 36th District Court.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for April 7, 2022, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for April 14, 2022, before Judge Kenneth King.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.