(CBS DETROIT) – The Mackinac Bridge will stay closed to traffic due to ice falling from cables and towers.
MDOT officials say that while closing the bridge is inconvenient, the falling ice chunks provide dangerous conditions for drivers.
The bridge was closed at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, and remains closed.
There is currently no set time that the bridge will reopen.
Here is the latest MDOT update on the bridge closure:
The Mackinac Bridge remains closed to all traffic due to hazardous falling ice conditions. Currently there is no timetable for reopening. Avoid the bridge area to allow maintenance vehicles to operate. The bridge will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/9s1xTJkciu
— MDOT Upper Peninsula (@MDOT_UP) March 25, 2022
To stay up to date on the bridge closure, visit the MDOT Upper Peninsula Twitter Page and the bridge's Twitter page.
