  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PM2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PM2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dangerous driving conditions, ice falling, Mackinac Bridge, mackinac bridge closed, MDOT

(CBS DETROIT) – The Mackinac Bridge will stay closed to traffic due to ice falling from cables and towers.

MDOT officials say that while closing the bridge is inconvenient, the falling ice chunks provide dangerous conditions for drivers.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,575 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths

The bridge was closed at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, and remains closed.

There is currently no set time that the bridge will reopen.

READ MORE: Police Search For Suspect Who Tried To Run Over 4 People Outside Of Detroit Bar

Here is the latest MDOT update on the bridge closure:

To stay up to date on the bridge closure, visit the MDOT Upper Peninsula Twitter Page and the bridge’s Twitter page.

MORE NEWS: Woman Taken Into Custody In Connection With Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit's East Side

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.