(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Police Chief James White announced his 2022 Community Safety Strategy this week.
It is based on White's five-point plan, which includes crowd management and code enforcement, police presence, noise enforcement, traffic enforcement and community engagement.
“This innovative approach to policing incorporates crime analysis data and addresses quality of life issues with action by officers to contribute to the policing excellence that residents deserve,” White said. “This is specially crafted to inform every Detroiter of what the department will do in their neighborhood to reduce crime and keep them safe.”
Officials say as of March 23, saw a 15% reduction in criminal homicides and a 21% reduction in non-fatal shootings. That follows a 4% reduction in criminal homicides and a 9% reduction in non-fatal shootings for 2021 after the plan was implemented in June.
The 2022 Community Safety Strategy can be viewed here.
