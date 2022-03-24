  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old mother from Flint has been arrested after her 4-year-old child shot themself with an unsecured gun, according to Michigan State Police.

On Wednesday, March 23, at about 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a call reporting a shooting from a home located in the 1200 block of Alvord near Fenton and West Atherton in Flint.

When officers arrived at the home they found the 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the 4-year-old accessed the unsecured gun and shot themself in the hand.

The child was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say police officers recovered the gun and arrested the mother on charges of reckless discharge causing injury and second-degree child abuse.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit at 810-237-6900 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.