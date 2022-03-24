OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A judge on Thursday ruled that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School, will remain in the Oakland County Jail.
Crumbley is to remain in Oakland County Jail for at least another month as opposed to going to the juvenile facility as requested by his defense team.READ MORE: Number Of Workers In Downtown Detroit Falls Behind, Report Says
According to a report from The Detroit News, the judge also ruled against halting a $100 million civil lawsuit alleging that school officials were negligent and failed to prevent the shooting on Nov. 30.
Crumbley is charged with killing four students and injuring six others and a teacher.READ MORE: $10K Reward Offered For Information On Suspect In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Girl
The teen’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are each charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of making the gun used in the shooting available to their son. They also are accused of failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress at home and at school.
During their hearing earlier this week, a judge ruled that their son’s name will not be used in court.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed a motion last week requesting that his name not be spoken openly in court or used in writing in the case against his parents. McDonald said she wanted to avoid giving any notions of fame or notoriety to their son.MORE NEWS: Police Search For Hit-And-Run Suspect Who Injured 3 Women
