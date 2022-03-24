PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspected getaway driver in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Pontiac.
Authorities say there is up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 17-year-old JaJuan Calvin McDonald.
Officials say McDonald allegedly drove a car used in a gang-related shooting, resulting in Ariah Jackson’s death.
The child had just arrived outside her home after school on March 18 when a male passenger in a late-model, orange Chevrolet Blazer fired at least six shots at the car, the sheriff's office said.
The girl’s mother and three other children also were in the car. Ariah was struck once in the back of her head. Her mother’s head was grazed by a bullet. Ariah’s sister and two cousins were not injured.
Ariah’s mother told deputies that she was waiting at a school bus stop for her two children and two nieces when she noticed an orange SUV with two males inside drive by. Once the children were off the bus, she drove home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
