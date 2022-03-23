DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 40-year-old mother in Detroit.

Police are searching for Shedrica Odessa, who also goes by “Shay.”

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 15000 block of Manning Street.

Police said two groups of people gathered at the location to resolve an ongoing dispute. The driver circled the location and drove over the yard, running over the victim, who was identified as Tiffany Watson.

White said Watson succumbed to her injuries Monday morning.

Police do not believe the victim was involved in the dispute and was there to watch the fight.

“It appears that the victim was a bystander but she was clearly in the path of the vehicle and it was no attempt by this person of interest to avoid her. It was no attempt, it was direct,” Police Chief James White said on Monday.

Police said a person of interest turned herself in Tuesday and was questioned before she was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

