Michigan Receiving $86 Million In Aid For June 2021 FloodingMichigan received $86 million in disaster recovery funds related to the severe weather and flooding in June 2021.

Michigan's Statewide Tornado Drill Canceled Due To Weather -- What To KnowMichigan's statewide tornado drill was canceled due to weather on Wednesday and many local communities elected not sound sirens. The drill was part of the Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Detroit Police Officers Bridging Community Gap With ‘Skate With A Cop’, Other EventsThe Detroit Police Department holds events throughout the year in order to bridge the gap between officers and the community, and Wednesday they visited Detroit Wheels Roller Rink on the city’s westside with some very special youth

29-Year-Old Detroit Woman Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Her BoyfriendA Detroit woman has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Michigan Senate Votes To Codify Red-Light Camera BanThe use of red-light cameras to issue traffic tickets would be banned in Michigan law under legislation that was approved Tuesday by the Senate and sent to the House for further consideration.

Michigan Reports 1,558 New COVID-19 Cases, 95 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.