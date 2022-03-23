  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMGood Sam
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMGood Sam
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:National Weather Service, Severe Weather Awareness Week, statewide tornado drill

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan declared this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week through March 26.

Residents were encouraged to participate in a statewide tornado drill scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday; however, the drill was canceled due to the weather.

READ MORE: Michigan Receiving $86 Million In Aid For June 2021 Flooding

Although some cities may have still participated, the National Weather announced the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All-Hazards Radio Test was postponed and will be conducted either Thursday or the next regularly scheduled test on March 30.

“The cancellation of this test is to prevent Weather Radios from going off unnecessarily today for a test. The Weather Radio is the only National Weather Service system impacted by the cancellation of this test,” NWS said in a statement. “The National Weather Service still encourages residents, schools, businesses and communities to take time today and review their severe weather plans.”

READ MORE: Detroit Police Officers Bridging Community Gap With ‘Skate With A Cop’, Other Events

Michigan State Police said the level of participation around the state was up to the local communities.

To be ready for a tornado:

  • Know the difference: Tornado Watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
  • Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and loud roar, like a freight train.
  • Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day supply of water and food, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents and items that satisfy unique family needs.
  • Conduct regular tornado drills. Make sure each household member knows where to go and what to do in the event of a tornado.
  • Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.
MORE NEWS: 29-Year-Old Detroit Woman Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Her Boyfriend

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.