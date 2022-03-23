DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Pennsylvania was arrested in Detroit.
According to U.S. Marshals, Cordaryl Burns was arrested at about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Forrer Street.
Detroit police said their fugitive task force worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest Burns, who is currently in Wayne County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
Another suspect, Larry Burns, was located and arrested in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Authorities say on Feb. 23, 2022, the Pennsylvania Police Department was called to a home in Cumberland County after “two apparent homicide victims were discovered in the home.”
Following an investigation, Pennsylvania state troopers obtained arrest warrants, charging both men with homicide and lesser included offenses. Investigators learned both men fled Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to arrest them.
"It's the Marshals Services' duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court. It is my sincere hope that members of the affected communities will find some measure of comfort knowing this suspect will face justice," said U.S. Marshal Pane.
