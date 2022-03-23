Detroit Police Officers Bridging Community Gap With ‘Skate With A Cop’, Other Community EventsThe Detroit Police Department holds events throughout the year in order to bridge the gap between officers and the community, and Wednesday they visited Detroit Wheels Roller Rink on the city’s westside with some very special youth

29-Year-Old Detroit Woman Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Her BoyfriendA Detroit woman has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Michigan Senate Votes To Codify Red-Light Camera BanThe use of red-light cameras to issue traffic tickets would be banned in Michigan law under legislation that was approved Tuesday by the Senate and sent to the House for further consideration.

Michigan Reports 1,558 New COVID-19 Cases, 95 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Madeleine Albright, First Female US Secretary Of State, Dies At 84Madeleine Albright, the first woman US secretary of state, who helped steer Western foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War, has died of cancer. She was 84 years old.

Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of His FatherWayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Shahriss Amir Muhammad, 33, of Detroit, in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father, Samuel Logan, 71, also of Detroit.