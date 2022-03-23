(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Shahriss Amir Muhammad, 33, of Detroit, in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father, Samuel Logan, 71, also of Detroit.
READ MORE: Detroit Police Officers Bridging Community Gap With 'Skate With A Cop', Other Community Events
On March 19, at about 6:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to ba home in the 6340 block of Curtis Street in Detroit.
Officials say when officers arrived at the scene they found the victim unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the head and torso.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Muhammad allegedly stabbed his father multiple times before fleeing the scene.
He was arrested on March 20 and has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.
The defendant was remanded to jail on March 23 in 36th District Court.
The probable cause conference is scheduled for April 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for April 14, 2022, at 1:45 p.m.
