(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
On March 19, at about 4:11 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home located in the 14940 block of Bringard Street.
When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, Jamel Sandifer, 30, of Detroit, in the bathroom with a gunshot wound to his left wrist and right flank.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Allegedly, the victim and defendant, Shanitra Janise Newson, 29, of Detroit, were in an argument, and when it escalated Newsom fired shots at Sandifer, fatally wounding him.
She then fled the scene.
Newson has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm.
Officials say she was arraigned yesterday afternoon in 36th District Court and given a $250,000/10% bond.
Newson was also given a GPS tether and placed on house arrest.
Officials say she was arraigned yesterday afternoon in 36th District Court and given a $250,000/10% bond.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for April 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for April 12, 2022, at 1:45 p.m., before Judge Kenneth King.
