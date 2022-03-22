DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A woman wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit turned herself in and was questioned, according to Detroit police.
Police said the woman, who was considered a person of interest, was released after questioning.
The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 15000 block of Manning Street.
In a press conference on Monday, Police Chief James White said two groups of people gathered at the location to resolve an ongoing dispute. The driver circled the location and drove over the yard, running over the victim, who was identified as 40-year-old Tiffany Watson.
White said Watson succumbed to her injuries Monday morning.
A child was in close proximity but was not hit after the victim pushed him out of the way, police said.
“It was a horrific scene, the whole scene is awful. It should not have happened and it didn’t have to happen,” White said on Monday.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and they are currently looking to speak with additional persons of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
