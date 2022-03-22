(CBS Detroit) — A 53-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Highland Park is charged with felony murder.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Paul Clifton McColor, of Detroit, is also charged with one count of larceny, two counts of felony firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. Friday, in the 13900 block of Woodward Avenue. Police say the suspect walked into the building and went to the check-cashing business, getting into an argument with the owner of the business.
Police say the suspect shot the owner before fleeing the store.
The owner, identified as 53-year-old Saad Halabo from West Bloomfield, was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the face.
McColor was located and arrested on Saturday.
He was arraigned Monday in the 30th District Court and remanded in jail.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 29.
