DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police are searching for a person of interest after a 40-year-old woman was run over and killed in Detroit.

Police said the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 15000 block of Manning Street.

In a press conference on Monday, Police Chief James White said two groups of people gathered at the location to resolve an ongoing dispute. The driver — an unknown woman — circled the location and drove over the yard, running over the victim, identified as Tiffany Watson.

“It was a horrific scene, the whole scene is awful. It should not have happened and it didn’t have to happen,” White said.

White said Watson succumbed to her injuries Monday morning.

A child was in close proximity but was not hit after the victim pushed him out of the way, police said.

Police do not believe the victim was involved in the dispute and was one of several people at the location to watch the fight.

“It appears that the victim was a bystander but she was clearly in the path of the vehicle and it was no attempt by this person of interest to avoid her. It was no attempt, it was direct,” White said.

Police said the driver was in a 2020 gray or silver Nissan Murano with a Minnesota plate No. FBY246.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Watch the update from DPD below: