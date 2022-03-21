(CBS DETROIT) – A 59-year-old man from Wayne County is planning a family vacation after discovering he won $4 million playing Michigan Lottery’s EXTREME CA$H instant game.
The player bought his winning ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 8350 Telegraph Road in Taylor.
"I stopped at the gas station to cash in a few winning tickets and decided to use my winning towards two of the new EXTREME CA$H tickets," said the player. "I started scratching the tickets when I got in my car and couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won $4 million. I started shaking and sat there staring at the ticket in disbelief for about 15 minutes.
“I drove to my wife’s work right away to surprise her. When she came out to my car and looked the ticket over, she couldn’t believe it either! She insisted we take it to a retailer to confirm it was real.”
The lucky player claimed his prize and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million.
He says with his winnings, he plans to take his family on a vacation somewhere warm and then save the rest.
