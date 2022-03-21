CHARMED – Friday, March 25, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
WHO ARE YOU NOW? – Mel (Melonie Diaz) suddenly finds herself haunted by memories of her mysterious breakup with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), while Maggie's (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting habit puts strain on her relationship with Jordan (Jordan Donica).
Harry (Rupert Evans) tries to train the newest Charmed One (Lucy Barrett), but gets derailed when they all must focus on a formidable new nemesis who starts wreaking havoc throughout the magical world.
Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Nicki Renna (#403).
Original airdate 3/25/2022.