THE FLASH – Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED – Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor.READ MORE: Ex-Governor Rick Snyder Must Testify In Flint Water Civil Trial
The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert (#808).READ MORE: Police: 4 Dead In Lapeer County Mobile Home Fire
Original airdate 3/23/2022.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Non-Fatal Shootings On Newport Street
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.