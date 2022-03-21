KUNG FU – Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
INSIDE THE LION’S DEN — After a mishap forces her to re-evaluate her plan against Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan), Nicky (Olivia Liang) turns her attention to finding out what Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) is up to after learning he’s back in the fold.READ MORE: Ex-Governor Rick Snyder Must Testify In Flint Water Civil Trial
Jin (Tzi Ma) offers help to an old friend at the Chinatown Arts Collective, and the team makes a big move against Russell Tan.
Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai, and Yvonne Chapman also star.READ MORE: Police: 4 Dead In Lapeer County Mobile Home Fire
Winnifred Jong directed the episode written by Brian Anthony (#203).
Original airdate 3/23/2022.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Non-Fatal Shootings On Newport Street
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.