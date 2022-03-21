(CBS DETROIT) – Neighbors on Beniteau Street say a Stellantis plant that stands behind their homes is emitting strong odors that’s causing them to feel light-headed and sick and they’re calling on EGLE to step-in and stand-up for residents.

Dizziness, burning eyes and throat pain.

Those are some of the symptoms families in East Canfield Village say they experience after being outside too long.

“And I’m breathing all this stuff,” said Clarence Clinton, a resident on Beniteau.

“I want to be sitting out on my porch. I want to be enjoying my backyard.”

Stellantis Jeep Plant behind his house is more than just a nuisance, but a health hazard.

Residents say the odor is raising concerns about air quality.

“They won’t do that in the suburbs,” said Richard Echols.

“So why would you come into the city just because we don’t have the same kind of median-income as they would out in Sterling Heights.”

Shobe is one of five residents filing a civil rights complaint against the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

“For them to lower emissions in Warren and raise them here in a predominately black neighborhood and even to allow this permit over here with all the conditions that were already in place without any consideration is you know, its against our civil rights I’m sure,” Shobe said.

The complaint claims EGLE racially discriminated against a low-income, majority-black neighborhood by approving an emissions permit to Stellantis.

In response to resident complaints, EGLE officials sent the following statement:

“State regulators have escalated enforcement against Stellantis for violations related to odors and for not installing equipment properly.

EGLE has partnered with the state health department and the USEPA to conduct air sampling and have posted results at Michigan.gov/EGLEStellantis.

EGLE has and will continue to investigate complaints.

We understand the frustrations of residents and are committed to assisting them in resolving their concerns.”

