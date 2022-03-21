(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three suspects in connection to the theft of a car from a gas station in Detroit.
Video shows a group arriving at the gas station, located at 15100 W. 7 Mile.READ MORE: Dozens Gather At State Capitol In Lansing To Show Support For Ukraine
They pulled behind an unoccupied, running vehicle with a man getting into the car, and then both vehicles drove away.READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Backs Suspending State Sales Tax On Gas
Anyone with information is asked to call the Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up.
Tips will remain anonymous.MORE NEWS: AAA: Gas Prices Slightly Decline In Michigan
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.