DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Four people have died in a fire at a mobile home in Lapeer County.
The blaze started about 5 a.m. Monday in Dryden Township, about 56 miles north of Detroit.
Authorities have not released the names and ages of the victims. The cause of the fire was under investigation, Dryden Township police said.
