Filed Under:CW, Walker

WALKER – Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

CORDELL GETS SOME ASSISTANCE ON A NEW CASE – A feisty officer Perez (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Cordell (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect.

Trey (Jeff Pierre) offers to help Liam (Keegan Allen) with a project.

Meanwhile, Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) is struggling with his feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson).

Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Casey Fisher (#210).

Original airdate 3/3/2022.

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.