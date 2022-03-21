WALKER – Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
CORDELL GETS SOME ASSISTANCE ON A NEW CASE – A feisty officer Perez (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Cordell (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect.READ MORE: Ex-Governor Rick Snyder Must Testify In Flint Water Civil Trial
Trey (Jeff Pierre) offers to help Liam (Keegan Allen) with a project.
Meanwhile, Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) is struggling with his feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson).READ MORE: Police: 4 Dead In Lapeer County Mobile Home Fire
Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Casey Fisher (#210).
Original airdate 3/3/2022.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Non-Fatal Shootings On Newport Street
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.