(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,423 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 8 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,073,010 and 32,619 deaths as of March 21.READ MORE: Dozens Gather At State Capitol In Lansing To Show Support For Ukraine
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, March 18. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 475 per day.
READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Backs Suspending State Sales Tax On Gas
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: AAA: Gas Prices Slightly Decline In Michigan
For the latest numbers, visit here.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.