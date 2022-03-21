(CBS Detroit) — Police arrested a 53-year-old Detroit man after the owner of a check-cashing business was shot and killed in Highland Park.
The man was located and arrested by Michigan State Police's Second District Fugitive team, police said on Saturday.
The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. Friday, in the 13900 block of Woodward Avenue. Police say the suspect walked into the building and went to the check-cashing business, making contact “with the owner of the business when a confrontation occurred.”
Police say the suspect shot the owner before running away.
The owner, a 54-year-old man from West Bloomfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name but said next of kin have been notified.
Police searched for the suspect into the night on Friday through Saturday.
An investigator's report was submitted to the prosecutor's office, and the suspect has been lodged pending prosecution review.
