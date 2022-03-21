  • WWJ-TV

LEGACIES – Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

CONTROL – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) find themselves at a carnival with an unusual cast of characters.

Back at the Salvatore School, students are speaking their minds, without knowing why, which makes Jed (Ben Levin) reveal a secret, and Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on protecting one of their own.

Meanwhile, Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) set out on a mission, which does not go as planned.

Also starring Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, and Leo Howard.

The episode was written by Thomas Brandon & Solange Morales and directed by Tony Griffin (#407).

Original airdate 3/3/2022.