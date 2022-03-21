WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SPECIAL GUEST JACKIE SEIDEN STOPS BY – In this episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, the cuteness featured includes playful pugs, break-in bears, electric elk, happy hounds, a haywire horse, and a porcupine that loves to dance!
Hosted By Elizabeth Stanton, special guest Jackie Seiden joins in this episode along with commentary by Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, and Carmen Hodgson (#215).
Original airdate 3/26/2022.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.