WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
SPECIAL GUEST TIERA SKOVBYE (“RIVERDALE”) – We have ferocious ferrets, pouncing pit bulls, wacky wombats, fearless fish, crazy cats, a horse having the time of its life in a kiddy pool, and raccoons who seem to be very relaxed with no plans of getting up anytime soon.READ MORE: Ex-Governor Rick Snyder Must Testify In Flint Water Civil Trial
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Tiera Skovbye and commentary by Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#212).READ MORE: Police: 4 Dead In Lapeer County Mobile Home Fire
Original airdate 2/26/2022.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Non-Fatal Shootings On Newport Street
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.