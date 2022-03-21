(CBS Detroit) — Police say a person of interest is in custody after a 71-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Detroit.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the victim's body was located in his home at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Curtis Street.
Police were searching for 33-year-old Shahriff Logan, who was considered a person of interest. In an update shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, police said Logan was in custody.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
