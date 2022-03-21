(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the non-fatal shootings of a 63-year-old Detroit man and a 56-year-old Detroit woman.

Edward Mack Anderson, 29, was charged on March 19.

On March 14, at about 9:14 p.m., were dispatched to a house in the 350 block of Newport Street in Detroit after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the 63-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the right arm and the 56-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital.

Allegedly, he forced entry into the victim’s home and fired a handgun at the victim’s before fleeing the scene.

The Detroit Police Department investigated the incident and arrested Anderson on March 17, 2022.

Anderson has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of first-degree home invasion, three counts of felony firearm, one count of felonious assault, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on March 19, 2022, in 36th District Court.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for March 29, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. and the preliminary examination is scheduled for April 5, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. before Judge Larry Williams.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.