(CBS Detroit) — After weeks of record-high gas prices, Michigan is seeing some decline.

According to AAA, average gas prices in Metro Detroit are down by 8 cents to $4.18 per gallon; however, it is still $1.44 higher than last year.

The state average sits at $4.15 a gallon, cheaper than the national average of $4.25.

This comes after the state reached a new record high of $4.26 on March 10, surpassing the previous record of $4.25 set in May 2011.

