DYNASTY – Friday, March 25, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
WORK/LIFE BALANCE – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) go to work on their new plan.READ MORE: Ex-Governor Rick Snyder Must Testify In Flint Water Civil Trial
As Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) works on his own work/life balance, a guest at La Mirage gives him something to think about.
Culhane (Robert C. Riley) works diligently on a new idea for the Sahara Club.
Dominique (Michael Michele) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) don’t see eye-to-eye on a business venture and struggle to make things work.READ MORE: Police: 4 Dead In Lapeer County Mobile Home Fire
Blake (Grant Show) wants to do whatever is necessary to make sure his wife is happy.
Also starring Maddison Brown, Sam Underwood and Daniella Alonso.
The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Andi Behring (#505).MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Non-Fatal Shootings On Newport Street
Original airdate 3/25/2022.