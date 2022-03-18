(CBS DETROIT) -11 year old Elizabeth doing something she loves, reading, and today she’s not reading to herself, but a special friend.

“When we come in, it just makes their day because they get individual attention,” said 11 year old Elizabeth Woolley of Dearborn.

For the past few months Elizabeth and little brother Charles has been coming to the MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center in Dearborn.

They come to keep the animals sheltered here company and gives them comfort, yes by playing, but also reading, something they say keeps the cats and dogs calm and happy.

“I don’t see this as reading to animals, I see this as helping them, I actually did some research on it and it and I figured out that it actually helps the animals get ready to like animals that aren’t ready to be adopted that too hyper, it helps to calm themselves down,” said 8 year old Charles Woolley of Dearborn.

Although one pup named Ryan was more up for playing during his reading time, licking and jumping on Charles, he just kept on reading. He says the program is also beneficial to the kids.

“It also helps me with my reading skills at the same time, and I just love it,” said Charles.

“The kids, gives them a non-judgmental person, “person” to read to and the animals really enjoy having the company and someone to cuddle with,” said Sara Rood, Director of Marketing for the MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center in Dearborn.

Rood says they currently have a special on adoptions right now, but in the meantime, those animals there, getting plenty love.

“We’re really excited for the weekend,” Charles said.

The “Read to Rover” program is now available on the weekends but more hours will start to pick up as spring and summer break nears. For more information on the program or animal adoption visit link below.

