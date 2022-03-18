(CBS Detroit) — Detroit’s recreations centers will so be getting a much-needed facelift.
Officials say $45 million is on the way to help renovate and reopen recreation centers, including the Dexter Elmhurst Community Center.READ MORE: Severe Weather Awareness Week In Michigan: Here's What To Know
It’s part of Mayor Mike Duggan’s neighborhood investments first announced last week in his State of the City address.READ MORE: Dearborn Hills Golf Course Closed For Season Due To Flood Damage
According to a report from The Detroit News, the Dexter-Elmhurst center is undergoing an environmental study. The center will seek a bid for a design and bring it to the city council for approval this summer.
Officials say construction is expected to begin in 2023.MORE NEWS: Police Investigate Fatal Shooting That Left One Man Dead In Highland Park
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.