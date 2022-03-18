(CBS Detroit) — Police say a 20-year-old woman died after jumping into the Detroit River to save another woman who fell in early Friday morning.

At about 3:45 a.m., Detroit police and fire departments were called to Alfred Bush Ford Park off of Lenox Street near Scripps Street for a report of three people in the water.

In a preliminary investigation, police said one of the women slipped and fell in the river and the other two jumped in to save her. The woman who fell in survived; however, one of the women who went in to rescue her had died.

First responders pulled the women out of the water.

The two women who survived are ages 26 and 35.

Police say it is unknown what the relationship is between them but it is believed they are friends.

It is unclear if the women arrived together or separately at the park, which closes at 10 p.m., police said.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. I couldn’t imagine something like this happening to one of my kids. I have kids in their 20s, and it’s just a very unfortunate incident,” said Cmdr. Keeth Williams with DPD’s Fifth Precinct.

An investigation is ongoing.

