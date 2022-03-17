  • WWJ-TV

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a fire at Mudgie’s Deli and Bar in Corktown.

The fire happened at about 3:40 a.m. on March 10. No injuries have been reported.

This incident comes just months after Greg Mudge, the founder and owner of the restaurant, died in September.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Tip Line at 313-628-2900 or Sgt. Sanders 313-402-7499.

