(CBS Detroit) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 150,000 F-150 trucks due to issues with the front windshield wipers.
According to a report from Detroit Free Press, the company sent a letter to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, saying customers driving a 2021 pickup will be notified in late April by mail.
The automaker says the wipers pose a dangerous risk, especially if they fail during bad weather.
Drivers will be able to get replacement wipers free of charge.
Ford said no crashes or injuries have been reported.
